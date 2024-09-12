Germany fight back for 2-2 draw with The Netherlands

Germany were stung early, Tijjani Reijnders giving the hosts the lead after 99 seconds. The shellshocked visitors gave up several chances in the opening half an hour, but eventually fought back to lead, thanks to two goals in seven minutes from Deniz Undav and new captain Joshua Kimmich before the break

Germany's midfielder Jamal Musiala fights for the ball with Netherlands' defender Jan Paul van Hecke and Netherlands' defender Denzel Dumfries during the UEFA Nations League football match between Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Pic/AFP

Germany conceded their earliest goal in 50 years but fought back to lead at half-time before drawing 2-2 away at the Netherlands in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Germany were stung early, Tijjani Reijnders giving the hosts the lead after 99 seconds. The shellshocked visitors gave up several chances in the opening half an hour, but eventually fought back to lead, thanks to two goals in seven minutes from Deniz Undav and new captain Joshua Kimmich before the break. Denzel Dumfries, who missed a golden chance early, levelled things up just after half-time and despite both sides spurning chances—including a poor Kai Havertz miss from close range—the score remained level at full-time.

