Manuel Neuer

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Wednesday he is retiring from the national team after 15 years and 124 games. He is staying in club soccer with Bayern Munich.

The 38-year-old Neuer made his debut for Germany in 2009 and won the World Cup in 2014. His last game for the national team was the 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals as Germany hosted Euro 2024.

Neuer said he was 'tempted' by the prospect of staying on for the 2026 World Cup but decided against it after speaking with family and friends. That could open the door for Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen, who has played for Germany 40 times but never at a major tournament, to take over as starting goalkeeper.

"I feel very good physically and obviously would have been very tempted by the 2026 World Cup in the U.S.A., Canada and Mexico. At the same time I am convinced that now is the right time to take this step and to concentrate fully on FC Bayern Munich in the future," Neuer said in a statement.

Neuer is the second leading player in the German team to retire from international soccer this week after midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, who captained the team at Euro 2024. He cited fatigue and the pressures of a busy club and international schedule in his statement Monday.

Forward Thomas Müller retired from the national team last month, and midfielder Toni Kroos retired from all soccer when Germany exited Euro 2024.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann had already indicated he would look to refresh the German team, which had the highest average age of any squad at Euro 2024, with an eye on the 2026 World Cup. Germany's next games are in the Nations League at home to Hungary on Sept. 7 and away at the Netherlands three days later.

At his peak, Neuer helped to change what it meant to be a modern goalkeeper, with his emphasis on playing higher up the field and taking on a key role in starting attacks.

Nagelsmann, who also coached Neuer at Bayern from 2021 through 2023, paid tribute to Neuer's influence on the game of soccer as a whole.

"Even though I can understand Manu's decision and his reasons, his departure is a big loss, both in sporting and personal terms," Nagelsmann said. "Manu shaped goalkeeping play like no one else in the history of soccer."

