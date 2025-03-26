Toothless Blue Tigers lack bite in draw deal

Sandesh Jhingan-led India fail to find net despite creating a host of chances; held to 0-0 draw by gritty Bangladesh

India’s Sunil Chhetri during the game against Bangladesh. Pics/AIFF Instagram

India and Bangladesh played out a goalless draw in their 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh were slightly the better side in the first half with more attacking moves and corner kicks, but they failed to generate any clear-cut chances.

India put up a much better performance in the next 45 minutes, putting the visitors under a lot of pressure, however they lacked precision in the final-third.

Early scare

The Bangladeshi attackers were kept at arm’s length for most of the match by a solid Indian defence, with their biggest opportunity arising due to a mistake committed by India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith In the 12th minute, who played the ball straight to Mohammed Ridoy.

Thankfully for India, defender Subhasish Bose came to the rescue, denying Ridoy’s goal-bound strike via a goal-line clearance.

Meanwhile, the home team’s best chance came in the 31st minute, but Udanta Singh’s header off winger Liston Colaco’s cross from left failed to beat Bangladesh shot-stopper Mitul Marma.

In a dominant second half display for India, Bose made an audacious long range effort which beat the Bangladesh goalkeeper, but narrowly missed the left corner of the net in the 68th minute.

Five minutes later, Farukh Choudhary’s right footer went just wide after a deflection from a Bangladeshi defender.

Chhetri misses late chance

The 84th minute saw star striker Sunil Chhetri getting a free header inside the Bangladesh box but his effort lacked direction and power.

Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who made his international debut to much fanfare, having played Premier League football for Leicester City, could not do much for most part of the match.

The two sides face each other again on November 18 in Bangladesh.

Next test v Hong Kong

India’s next qualifying round match, though, will be against Hong Kong on June 10 in Kowloon.

India had come into the match following a 3-0 thrashing of Maldives on March 19, which marked talismanic striker Chhetri’s return to international football and Manolo Marquez’s first win as head coach.

11

No. of games India have drawn v Bangladesh

