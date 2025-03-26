Fit-again Avesh Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants squad

He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he reportedly completed one of his final fitness tests on Monday

Avesh Khan

In a boost for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), pacer Avesh Khan has been cleared by the BCCI to participate in IPL 2025.

Avesh, who had been nursing a right knee issue, received medical clearance from the BCCI’s medical team this week and will soon join the LSG squad, ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday.

Avesh has been out of action since late January, with his last India appearance dating back to a T20I in South Africa last November. He also missed Madhya Pradesh’s final league game in the Ranji Trophy due to discomfort in his right knee, which was linked to his domestic workload.

He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he reportedly completed one of his final fitness tests on Monday.

While the exact date of his arrival in the LSG camp remains unclear, he is expected to be available for their next game — an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27.

