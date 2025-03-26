Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Fit again Avesh Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants squad

Fit-again Avesh Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants squad

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he reportedly completed one of his final fitness tests on Monday

Fit-again Avesh Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants squad

Avesh Khan

Listen to this article
Fit-again Avesh Khan set to join Lucknow Super Giants squad
x
00:00

In a boost for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), pacer Avesh Khan has been cleared by the BCCI to participate in IPL 2025.


Avesh, who had been nursing a right knee issue, received medical clearance from the BCCI’s medical team this week and will soon join the LSG squad, ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday.


Also Read: Skipper Shreyas sizzles for starters!


Avesh has been out of action since late January, with his last India appearance dating back to a T20I in South Africa last November. He also missed Madhya Pradesh’s final league game in the Ranji Trophy due to discomfort in his right knee, which was linked to his domestic workload.

He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he reportedly completed one of his final fitness tests on Monday.

While the exact date of his arrival in the LSG camp remains unclear, he is expected to be available for their next game — an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 board of control for cricket in india cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK