Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India to host West Indies South Africa in Oct Nov

India to host West Indies, South Africa in Oct, Nov

Updated on: 23 March,2025 05:47 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

India will take on the Windies in the first Test at Mohali from October 2, while the second Test will be held in Kolkata from October 10, the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said

Rajeev Shukla

India will host the West Indies after 12 years in a two-match Test series in October while South Africa will arrive in the country for an all-format tour in November. 


India will take on the Windies in the first Test at Mohali from October 2, while the second Test will be held in Kolkata from October 10, the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said. The West Indies’ previous Test tour to India was in 2013-14, which was also the final international outing for batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. 


The Caribbeans’ last visit to India was in 2022 for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The South Africans will be in India soon after for a series comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, which will work as a precursor to next the year’s T20 World Cup on these shores. 


“The first Test will be in Delhi, while the second Test will be in Guwahati,” said Shukla.  This will be the maiden Test in Guwahati, which often hosts white ball matches, and has also been hosting IPL matches. 

India will host the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup this year tentatively in September. 

