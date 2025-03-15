Tendulkar vs Lara: A nostalgic showdown awaits as India Masters take on West Indies Masters in Sunday's IML 2025 title clash

The India Masters, one of the pre-tournament title favourites, have enjoyed a near-perfect run through the IML, even as they avenged their only loss at the league stage against Australia Masters, by getting the better of Shane Watson’s team in the first semi-final on Thursday, March 13

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara

The stage is set for a clash between two Masters of cricket in the final of the inaugural edition of the International Masters League. On Sunday, March 16, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will lead India Masters and West Indies Masters respectively, in the summit clash of the tournament at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur.

The home side began its campaign with an exciting four-run win against Sri Lanka Masters, after which it registered a convincing nine-wicket win against England Masters. The India Masters then completed a hat-trick of wins with an 8-wicket thrashing of South Africa Masters, before Australia Masters broke their winning streak in the fourth match. Sachin Tendulkar’s side, however, regained the momentum by getting the better of the West Indies Masters by seven runs, to finish second at the league stage of the tournament. They then beat Australia Masters in the semi-final by 94 runs.

On the other hand, the West Indies Masters also began their campaign with back-to-back wins against Australia Masters and England Masters. However, they stumbled with consecutive losses to Sri Lanka Masters and India Masters. A 29-run victory over South Africa Masters in their final group game enabled them to secure a place in the semi-finals. They held their nerve to edge out Sri Lanka Masters by six runs in the second semi-final on March 14.

The IML final between India Masters and West Indies Masters on Sunday promises to be a thrilling culmination of what has been a splendid tournament, in which fans have relived cricket’s golden era by watching cricketing masters and icons in all their glory, all over again.

Watch the IML final live on JioHotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits, 7 pm onwards.

