'I enjoyed pace, bounce': IM’s Yusuf after 23-ball 56 vs SLM

Yusuf Pathan celebrates his half-century on Saturday

Yusuf Pathan may have played his last international for India more than a dozen years ago. He may have played his last competitive match, the List A and T20s, more than five years ago. But, he has not lost his ability to hit sixes, and that too big ones even at the age of 42.

Pathan smashed six sixes in his 23-ball unbeaten 56 for India Masters (IM) in the opening match of the inaugural International Masters League against Sri Lanka Masters (SLM) at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. He helped IM eke out a four-run victory, defending 222-4 against the Sri Lanka Masters. Medium-pacer Abhimanyu Mithun defended eight runs in the final over.

Pathan said on Saturday: “I have always been doing that, I like to hit sixes. I enjoy the bounce and it becomes easy to hit sixes when you play with the bounce and pace. I have played for India. It was a proud moment for me. This IML is another chance to represent the country, and the fans want their favourite players to do well. They come to see their heroes and feel good when they do well.”

Pathan, who played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is between 2007 and 2012, was a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphant Indian teams. He appreciated the strong presence of fans at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. “It is Mumbai culture. Mumbaikars like to watch any cricket, be it the under-16, under-19, Ranji Trophy. There were quite a lot of youngsters too. They could learn the fighting spirit that the teams showed,” he said.

Keeping SL Masters in the hunt was left-handed batsman Jeevan Mendis with 42 off just 17 deliveries, sharing a 28-ball 68-run stand for the sixth wicket with Asela Gunaratne (37) after captain Kumar Sangakkara made 51 at the top of the order.

Mendis, who played in one ICC Champions Trophy match in 2013, against India, felt disappointed at his country not having made it to this year’s edition currently under way in Pakistan and Dubai. Sri Lanka could not make the cut in the eight-team tournament as they finished ninth in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Mendis said on Saturday: “As Sri Lankans in general, and me as a past player, love to see our team play at the global stage.”