West Bengal: Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan nominated by TMC for Lok Sabha

Yusuf Pathan. Pic/X

Trinamool Congress' (TMC) candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal were announced on Sunday. The list is a mixed-bag of seasoned politicians and new comers.

Among the 42 TMC candidates, whose names were declared for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan who is nominated from Beherampore constituency, came as a surprise. Pathan is not only new in national politics but is not a resident of West Bengal. Pathan is born in Baroda, Gujarat, an all-rounder in Indian cricket, officially retired from cricket in 2021.

Pathan is fielded from Beherampore- a stronghold on Congress party which is currently represented in Parliament's lower house by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who also serves as Bengal Pradesh Congress president.

Some of the other candidates nominated by TMC for Lok Sabha includes, a two-term MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also serves as the TMC's national general secretary and is widely regarded as the party's second-in-command.

Suspended Lok Sabha MP, Mahua Moitra was remoninated from Krishnanagar. Mamata Banerjee had previously made it clear that Moitra would renominated following the latter's expulsion from the Lok Sabha in December last year over the cash-for-queries imbroglio and her subsequent ouster from the government accommodation in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for nominating Shatrugan Sinha as their candidate from Asansol. Sharing a rape scene from the actor-turned-politicians old movie on X, Malviya alleged that the TMC ranks are full of individuals accused of sexual harassment, both in real and reel life, citing examples like Shahjahan Sheikh, a TMC leader accused of sexual harassment.

"Meet Shatrugan Sinha, TMC's candidate from Asansol. TMC rank is full of rapists, both in real (likes of Shahjahan Sheikh) and reel life. Surprised Mamata Banerjee didn't ask Shatrughan Sinha to join her on the eve of International Women's Day for the sham women empowerment march," Malviya said in his X post.

Meanwhile, TMC on Sunday dashed the hopes of an alliance with Congress by announcing their candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal. TMC however, continues to be member of the INDIA block led by Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)