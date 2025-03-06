IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive took me back 15 years instantly, says Shane Watson

Tendulkar’s quick-fire 64 off just 33 balls included seven fours and four spectacular sixes. The highlight of his innings was a stunning straight six off pacer Ben Hilfenhaus, as he took on the Australian attack with fearless intent

A packed BCA Stadium in Vadodara was treated to a vintage Sachin Tendulkar masterclass as the batting great turned back the clock with a remarkable display during a high-scoring International Masters League (IML) 2025 game between India Masters and Australia Masters.

Despite skipper Shane Watson (110*) and Ben Dunk (132*) smashing unbeaten centuries to help Australia Masters register a 95-run victory, it was Tendulkar’s fluent strokeplay —featuring some of his signature shots — that stole the spotlight, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Tendulkar’s quick-fire 64 off just 33 balls included seven fours and four spectacular sixes. The highlight of his innings was a stunning straight six off pacer Ben Hilfenhaus, as he took on the Australian attack with fearless intent. The shot not only thrilled the fans but also took the opposition skipper Watson down the memory lane as he later termed it the ‘shot of the night’.

“We won the match, but I think Sachin played the shot of the night. That straight drive took me back 15 years instantly. The way he hit that straight drive for six, I think all the boys were silently clapping. There were two standout shots: that straight drive for six and then the cover drive for six. You could see how happy Sachin was with that one—he immediately put his head down as if to say, ‘I’ve been wanting to play that shot for a while’. It was a treat to be out there,” Watson said after the match.

The ongoing inaugural season of IML has been providing fans with an incredible opportunity to witness some of cricket’s greatest players back in action. The final is set to take place in Raipur on March 16.

Watson further highlighted the tournament’s high-level competition, adding: “It’s so much fun to be out in the middle again, playing against someone like Sachin Tendulkar and watching him do his thing tonight—it was ridiculously good. Getting the chance to bat, play alongside so many of my good friends from the Australian team, and be part of this league is amazing. The quality of cricket has been outstanding, and if people at home aren’t entertained, I don’t know what will entertain them.”

Chasing a target of 270, India Masters were bowled out for 174 with Xavier Doherty claiming five for 25.

Later tonight, Kumar Sangakkara-led Sri Lanka Masters will take on Brian Lara’s West Indies Masters in another exciting contest at 7pm. Fans can also watch the action live on Colors Cineplex (HD & SD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits on TV and livestreaming on JioHotstar.

