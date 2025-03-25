Breaking News
India face tricky B’desh in Asian Cup qualifier

Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Shillong
PTI |

India notched a commanding win over lower-ranked Maldives here on March 19, which marked the first win under the charge of Manolo Marquez

Sunil Chhetri. Pic/PTI

India face tricky B'desh in Asian Cup qualifier
A 3-0 thrashing of Maldives in their first international match of the year will certainly boost their confidence, but India will be wary of a tricky Bangladesh in their 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.


India notched a commanding win over lower-ranked Maldives here on March 19, which marked the first win under the charge of Manolo Marquez. The win was also significant as the talismanic Sunil Chhetri led the team with a superb goal in his international return, his 95th in India Jersey.


Bangladesh have been familiar but tricky rivals for India and historically it has not been easy outings whenever the two sides faced each other. India though are currently ranked much higher in the FIFA chart — 126th as against 185th on Bangladesh.

