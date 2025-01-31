Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reportedly set to earn a staggering Rs 30 crore for SS Rajamouli’s; Neha Dhupia recently gave fans a scare when she fainted on the sets of Roadies season 20

A Rs 30 crore payday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reportedly set to earn a staggering Rs 30 crore for SS Rajamouli’s yet-untitled jungle adventure with south star Mahesh Babu, making her the highest-paid female actor in Hindi cinema. Sources say negotiations lasted months, as Priyanka stood firm on her fees before finalising the deal. A source revealed, “This is why her casting took time. She refused to settle for less—why should only male actors command double-digit salaries?” While this amount is reportedly lower than her initial demand, it marks a small step towards pay parity in Indian cinema, reinforcing Priyanka’s status as a global powerhouse.

On the stage

Marking a significant milestone in her musical journey, Lisa Mishra will perform at Lollapalooza, bringing fans her beloved hits along with fresh tracks. Spilling her excitement about this opportunity, Lisa said, “Lollapalooza is not just a concert; it’s a dream stage for me as someone from Chicago. This performance is deeply personal for me as the concert originates in Chicago, my hometown. It marks a homecoming show for me now as a Mumbaikar. The idea is to elevate the production value to a level that resonates with the grandeur of this platform. Fans can expect to hear all my popular tracks along with some new songs yet to be released.” For the unversed, Lollapalooza launched in India in 2023. Now, the music festival is back for the third edition in Mumbai on March 8 and 9.

All in a day’s job

Neha Dhupia recently gave fans a scare when she fainted on the sets of Roadies season 20 amid a hectic audition schedule across cities and small towns. Despite the health scare, Neha reassured everyone, saying, “I’m back on my feet, motivated, and enthusiastic as ever.” A production source told mid-day that the actor resumed shooting just a few hours after regaining consciousness. Neha leads the new season alongside Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav.

Vroom…vroom!

Ashnoor Kaur, who plays the titular role in Suman Indori, has always admired Bullets. She credits her father for inspiring her to learn to ride the Bullet. Putting this life skill to use on her daily soap, Ashnoor will ride with co-star Zain Imam as her pillion. “I had to ensure that Zain trusts me because he had to be in the back seat. He is almost unconscious while I’m riding. While riding a bike is not a challenge, ensuring safety while keeping expressions intact was tough. In one shot, I had to ride through a narrow lane packed with people running around and still maintain my expressions. It was fun,” says the actor.