Actress Neha Dhupia has revealed the true story behind her 23 kg weight loss. She also revealed the kind of rejection she faced after gaining weight

Neha Dhupia

Listen to this article Neha Dhupia reveals the 'long true story' of loosing 23 kgs: 'I felt the aches, the pains' x 00:00

Actress Neha Dhupia's weight loss has become the talk of the town, especially with her appearance in the recently released trailer of 'Bad Newz'. The actress who is also a mother of two took to Instagram to speak about the truth behind her weight loss of 23 kilos. Dhupia revealed that it was not easy for her to come to terms to accept her new body after giving birth to two babies her journey to lose weight started over a year ago.

Sharing a before and after picture of herself, Neha wrote a long post on Instagram speaking about her weight loss. "Here’s a long tru story about me loosing 23 kgs … let me start by saying it was nt easy … living with the weight or trying to shed it. Post both my pregnancies the weight gain or living in a larger body that I was nt used to was extremely tough to come to terms with."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every room one would walk into there was always a conversation about weight or unsolicited advise that I took with head bob ( caus on most days I was tired , plain tired of listening ) . Day 1 of my journey started over a year and a few months ago with a sense of belief and self love that hey .. come on you can do it too. I called two of my most favourite trainers … my run coach @mirandabrinston and my yoga sir @rohitflowyoga and without any questions asked a day later I was training with both alternatively and somewhere I say hope," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

"I felt the aches , the pains the need to show up , the inability in my body to reach the optimum I had left it at , the fatigue which is hard to put down in words between two babies , work , a home that needs you 24 x 7 and ofcourse no shift in the way I looked," she wrote.

"Then the big one the diet kicked in , no sugar , no gluten and eating early and taking a break from food for 14 hours . And all of this once again accompanied with failed fittings with stylists and designers and mild rejections at work caus hey inclusivity is a real thing till it happens to you … but I ll save that for another time or another story , may be!?"

"To say that I have reached my optimum best , I’d say I’m far far away but to say I have given my best till now … I sure have . I feel better , fitter and far more confident than I ever did . As a mother of two and an actor, entrepreneur and runner I could nt be happier sharing this with everyone.

The truth is there are no short cuts , there is no easy way around it , there is also no rocket science … stay consistent, work hard and show up especially on the days you don’t feel like it at all," she added.

"If you are feeling like I was a year and a half ago and feel you need to do something about it … please do! Get up , get out , work out and love yourself! Caus there’s jus one you … !!! #ificanyoucan," concluded Neha.