Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri leave us stunned with their sizzling hot chemistry in the second song of 'Bad Newz' titled Jaanam

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Jaanam

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri turn up the heat in 'Bad Newz' song 'Jaanam', netizens call Triptii the new Mallika Sherawat x 00:00

Triptii Dimri has been the rage ever since she did a special appearance in the film 'Animal' that was released last year. She was also tagged as the national crush. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film 'Bad Newz' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The first song from the film' Tauba Tauba' went viral courtesy the smooth moves displayed by Vicky Kaushal. Now the makers have dropped the second song titled 'Jaanam.

The makers of 'Bad Newz' have been teasing the song with glimpses of a sizzling chemistry between Triptii and Vicky who are sharing screen for the first time. The sizzling new song has been released and audiences have shared their thoughts on the songs that is accompanied by some steamy visuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many netizens commented on the changing choices of Triptii who kick-started her acting career with films like 'Laila Majnu', 'Qala' and 'Bulbul'. While she received critical praise for the film, she gained commercial success only after 'Animal'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

User reactions to the song:

A user commented on the song, "Irony is people like all this only! When she acted in some genuine movies like bulbul, no one noticed! But from animal and now this, people like skin show only! Tripti is fabulous actress far as acting is concerned!"

"To come to this after doing movies like Qala and Bulbul , I mean I understand but Tripti deserves better," wrote another.

"Tripti is new Mallika sherawat, sunny leaone - not an actress," wrote another user.

Another audience wrote, "She was so classy and dignified in her last film. Why this trashy styling? All this skin show doesn’t work for her. She is cute and pretty, not sexy and catty."

A user commented on Vicky Kaushal's post of the new song, "Bollywood is out of Content & full of Exposing; on the verge of collapse. I don't understand what motivated actors like Tripti n Vicky to get into this crap! They are good actors."

"Vicky and Tripti uffff hands down best chemistry," wrote another user complimenting the new song.

About the Bad Newz movie trailer

Ever wondered what would happen if life handed you a situation so unique,it’s one-in-a-billion? Inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' is a comedy extravaganza is directed by the multi-hyphenated Anand Tiwari, and it is brought to life by a fresh trio– Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri & Ammy Virk.

A rare comedy inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, Heteropaternal Superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.