Bigg Boss OTT 3: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Anil Kapoor, saw Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk promoting their upcoming film 'Bad Newz'.

Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor dances with Vicky Kaushal on 'Tauba Tauba', calls Katrina Kaif 'fortunate' x 00:00

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' continues to entertain its viewers with unexpected moments and celebrity interactions, and the recent episode was no exception. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Anil Kapoor, saw Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk promoting their upcoming film 'Bad Newz'. Anil Kapoor left Vicky Kaushal in awe. The actor couldn't stop himself from praising Anil Kapoor's impeccable style and physical fitness.

In a heartfelt moment, Vicky dedicated 'Tauba Tauba' song from his much-awaited film to Anil Kapoor, a gesture that was received with cheers and applause from the audience and fellow contestants. Vicky also made Anil groove to 'Tauba Tauba', and the clip of Kapoor's dancing and vibing to the popular song is already going viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kapoor also complimented Vicky Kaushal, saying, "I have worked with Katrina Kaif she’s a brilliant and hardworking actor, you guys make a lovely pair and she’s fortunate to have you as husband!" Anil and Katrina starred together in the film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006).

Anil Kapoor, who debuted as a host with 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', has not only added a touch of star power to the show but also has been leaving his audiences inspired. His fitness and style have often become talk-of-the-town with his fans saying that the megastar can make any contemporary actor run for their money. Apart from hosting the show, Anil Kapoor is set to deliver an impeccable performance in 'Subedaar', which marks his first project with director Suresh Triveni. He is also rumoured to be a part of YRF's spy universe.

Vicky Kaushal is currently promoting his upcoming film Bad Newz, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. A rare comedy inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, Heteropaternal Superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.