Neha Dhupia revealed how she put on weight more than usual due to one pregnancy after another, not allowing her to focus on self-care.

Actress Neha Dhupia who was constantly body-shamed postpartum has come a long way by shedding 23 kilos. Armed with determination and resilience, the former Miss India revealed how she put on weight more than usual (around 23-25 kilos) due to one pregnancy after another, not allowing her to focus on self-care.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Neha shared that after he daughter Mehr was born there was the COVID-19 lockdown and she eventually lost weight after having a monitored diet at home. She later got pregnant again with her son Guriq and for four years her weight fluctuated.

“When I was pregnant, I wasn’t worried about how I was going to look during postpartum. I breastfed both my children for a year, which kept my appetite high and energy levels low. It wasn’t until a year ago that I really committed to exercise and a proper diet, shedding a total of 23 kgs since then. I still haven’t reached exactly where I wanted to in terms of my weight and inch size, but I am sure I will get there in the near future,” says Neha.

The ‘A Thursday’ actress revealed that after her dramatic weight loss, she also found more work adding a new lease to her career. “I feel so much better, especially in a profession where physical appearance matters a great deal. But, I have always embraced who I am. Professionally, I’ve noticed an increase in offers now, and I feel and look better in my clothes,” adds Neha.

Sharing deets on her fitness regime, Neha stated that being a working mother she needs the energy and is not cutting down on her calories drastically. She concludes, “I enjoy running and occasionally hit the gym. I’ve cut out sugar, fried foods, and gluten but otherwise maintain a balanced diet. I don’t deliberately do intermittent fasting but it happens because of the lifestyle I have. I have dinner with my kids at 7:00 pm which is very helpful, and breakfast with my husband at 11 am. All of this helps.”

Neha will next be seen in 'Bad Newz'. This quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation--yes, that's a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven! It also stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is slated to hit theatres on July 19.

(With inputs from ANI)