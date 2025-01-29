According to reports, John Abraham will be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra in SS Rajamouli's next. He has quite a few scenes with her and the shoot will happen in Hyderabad itself

John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in Dostana

Listen to this article John Abraham to reunite with Dostana co-star Priyanka Chopra in SS Rajamouli's next: Report x 00:00

As Priyanka Chopra prepares to make a comeback on the Indian front with SS Rajamouli's next, it is now reported that Bollywood’s muscle hunk John Abraham will also be a part of the project alongside Mahesh Babu. Interestingly it will reunite Priyanka and John after 2008. They were last seen together in the rom-com Dostana.

The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

John Abraham in SS Rajamouli’s next

According to a source quoted by News24, "Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran was considered for the role, but things could not materialize. Now, John will be seen sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra. He has quite a few scenes with her and the shoot will happen in Hyderabad itself."

After months of speculation, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli seems to have confirmed his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled 'SSMB29'. He humorously shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) in an Instagram post and even taken the actor's passport, implying that he would be tied up with the film's shoot.

Mahesh Babu responded with a famous dialogue from the 2006 blockbuster 'Pokiri.' His comment read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which translates to, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who recently hinted at a "new chapter" in her life while in Hyderabad, also seems to have confirmed her involvement in the project as she commented "finally" under the post.

John Abraham’s work front

John Abraham is all set to come up with his film The Diplomat soon. The movie will be released in theatres on March 7, 2025. Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is inspired by a true story that shook the nation, promising a "gripping tale of power, patriotism".

John was last seen in Vedaa, which also starred Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. It faced a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Stree 2' last year and performed poorly.