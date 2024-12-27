While Mahesh Babu has already begun prep for SSMB29, it is now being suggested that global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in as the female lead

Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema; global icon to star in Mahesh Babu's next with SS Rajamouli: Report x 00:00

In 2022 it was reported that Mahesh Babu joined hands with SS Rajamouli, one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema whose films Baahubali and RRR have left a huge impact on the audience. While Mahesh has already begun prep for the same, it is now being suggested that global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in as the female lead. This will mark the former Miss World’s return to Indian cinema after six years. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka Chopra to play female lead in SSMB29

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source informed, “The film is in the final stages of writing and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with a global presence, who better than Priyanka to play the lead role? The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders.”

The source further added, “Priyanka Chopra is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Mahesh Babu to create an adventure like never before. It’s an unchartered territory for her as well, and the character has scope for a lot of action along with the leading man – Mahesh Babu. It’s a well-crafted role, and Priyanka has already started her prep for the film.”

The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of ‘Citadel’. She will reprise her role as Nadia.