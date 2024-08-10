Ahead of the release of 'Vedaa', John Abraham shared details about his difficult childhood and how it shaped his adult life. He also spoke about the struggles his parents faced

John Abraham

Listen to this article John Abraham reveals he was 'frustrated by inequality', says he would travel by local train and classmates had luxury cars x 00:00

Actor John Abraham is currently gearing up for his Independence Day release, 'Vedaa'. During the promotions of the film, the actor recalled his humble beginnings and the struggle is family faced financially before joined showbiz. He revealed that as a young boy he was frustrated by the inequality around him as he went to e school filled with wealthy kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, John said that his humble beginnings have led him to lead a middle-class lifestyle even today. He credited his parents for his simple lifestyle. "I would like to say this on the record, my mom is 74 years old, and my father is 12 years older than her; he’s 86. To this day, the have just one small car, and they mostly travel by autos and buses. I don’t say this to create an impression, but I have middle-class values, and this is my biggest advantage,” he said.

He further recalled a childhood story when his father openly said that he was struggling financially. "I remember I was in class eight, and my dad came home from work. We were having dinner, and he said, ‘I don’t know how to put food on the table tomorrow’. He was very tense. His partner at his architecture firm had cheated him. I don’t know if I meant it as a joke, but I told him, ‘Dad, don’t worry. You see this face? I’ll sell it one day’. It wasn’t ego, it was manifestation.”

The actor further said that he was frustrated as a young man because of the struggles his parents faced and the evident inequality that he observed in the surrounding. “I didn’t have any money. I saw my parents struggle a lot. The school I went to only had rich kids; their parents were industrialists and actors. I was an average student, but I was number one in sports. School was a great leveller, but the moment I graduated, I was hit by reality,” John said.

He continued, “I used to travel by local trains, and my classmates had Audis, Mercedes, BMWs… This was in the early 90s. I noticed the inequality. That created a frustration within me. But I’m glad I didn’t have what they had back then, because today, I feel pride for the upbringing my parents gave me. I learnt social work from my mother; if she has Rs 100, Rs 99 will go to charity. My dad told me, ‘Even if you’re dying of hunger, never be dishonest in life’. And that’s what I learned from him.”