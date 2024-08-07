On August 15, the audience has multiple options to choose from resulting in a massive clash at the box office, here’s a complete list of movies releasing on Independence Day

Movies releasing on Independence Day

With Independence Day right around the corner, Indian cinema offers a plethora of films to watch on the national holiday. From action entertainers to horror comedies, there’s something for all. On August 15, the audience has multiple options to choose from resulting in a massive clash at the box office. Here’s a complete list of movies releasing on Independence Day.

Vedaa

This year's Independence Day is special for the fans of John Abraham as the actor is all set to come up with an intense action thriller 'Vedaa', which also stars Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit." It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon.

Stree 2

'Stree 2' will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha. Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village. Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

Thangalaan

'Thangalaan', starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, and Parvathy Thiruvothu is directed by Pa. Ranjith. Set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in the early 1900s, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its narrative from real-life events. It is a historical adventure that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in the South of India.

Khel Khel Mein

‘Khel Khel Mein’ is a comedy-drama that will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was originally supposed to be released in September. The trailer of 'Khel Khel Mein' opens by introducing everyone to the plot, which centers around seven friends who gather for a dinner party and end up playing a game in a room. All of them surrender their phones, after which the secrets and lies begin to unravel, exposing hidden truths about each other. The trailer surely has intrigued fans about what happens next. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per a statement. It stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor among others.

Double iSmart

'Double iSmart', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties. The trailer shows the intriguing clash between Sanjay Dutt's Big Bull and Shankar (Ram Pothineni's character). Furthermore, the trailer also depicts the romantic chemistry between Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. The trailer is full of action sequences, dance, romance, and music.

Manorathangal

'Manorathangal’ is an anthology based on the works of prolific writer-director Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair, known as M.T. It explores the duality of human nature against the backdrop of Kerala. It features nine stories showcasing the best of Malayalam cinema. It is set to premiere on August 15 on ZEE5.

(With inputs from ANI)