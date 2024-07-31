Breaking News
Make up for lost time

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

With Vedaa getting CBFC clearance after a month-long wait, makers to release trailer tomorrow and go on promotional overdrive before its August 15 release

A still from Vedaa

Last week, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani revealed to mid-day that his next, Vedaa, was lying with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a month and was yet to be certified (Never saw a time when a maker couldn’t talk to CBFC, July 27). It raised questions whether the film would meet its August 15 release, given the Censor Board’s inaction. The good news is that on Monday, things quickly turned around. On July 29, the Revising Committee watched the John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer and cleared it with a ‘U/A’ certificate, without a single cut. The makers were only requested to put the mandatory disclaimers at the film’s beginning.  


 Nikkhil Advani
 Nikkhil Advani



Vedaa’s makers are now bullish about making up for the lost time. They have charted out an extensive promotion spree, beginning with the trailer dropping online tomorrow. A source says, “The 190-second trailer has also been certified ‘U/A’. While it’s short notice for a trailer launch, the studio is trying to see if that can be pulled off. The team will extensively promote the actioner over the next 15 days, by doing multi-city tours, releasing assets and hosting special screenings. Vedaa’s biggest selling point is its content; it tackles an important social issue. The makers want to start a dialogue about the movie’s central theme.”


nikkhil advani john abraham Sharvari Wagh bollywood news Entertainment News

