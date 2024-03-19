The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming action-packed film 'Vedaa' has finally been unveiled

Vedaa Teaser Out

Listen to this article Vedaa Teaser out: John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee’s action-packed showdown ignites fans’ interest x 00:00

Vedaa Teaser Out: The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming action-packed film 'Vedaa' has finally been unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse into the intense showdown between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Alongside them, Sharvari shines, promising an electrifying cinematic experience.

In this adrenaline-fueled thriller, John Abraham takes on the role of the steadfast protagonist, pitted against Abhishek Banerjee's compelling portrayal of an enigmatic antagonist. The teaser offers a preview of their clash, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal as a politician adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, hinting at complex power dynamics and gripping plot twists. With both actors delivering powerhouse performances, anticipation for 'Vedaa' has skyrocketed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. Taking to social media, Abhishek Banerjee shares, "Iss jung ka ek hi maqsad hai, nyaay haasil karna! Are you ready? #VedaaTeaserOutNow. (Link in bio) Releasing in cinemas on 12th July."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

As soon as Abhishek dropped the teaser, fans started reacting to the thrilling clip. One fan wrote, “Wow, we are going to see u in negative role waiting”. “Awesome sir, what a look,” wrote another fan, while others dropped heart emojis.

'Vedaa' promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience, blending heart-pounding action with gripping storytelling. As excitement mounts, audiences can hardly wait to witness the epic showdown between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee unfold on the big screen.

Earlier while sharing his feelings, Nikkhil Advani said, "It took me and Aseem Arrora six years to work out a script based on two horrific incidents, a script that would have the same impact that 'Batla House', my previous collaboration with John Abraham had. There were days when Sharvari had to really keep herself from breaking down when we started shooting. As a young girl, she had to reach places that were very uncomfortable."

He added, "Vedaa is a story of a girl and her cynical, bitter mentor seeking justice from the highest voices of power in our country. While it ticks the boxes of the "inspired by true stories" subjects that I gravitate towards, it was challenging for me to do the level of action that John as an actor and character performs in the film."