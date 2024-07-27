Taapsee Pannu took to the stage where she met an influencer named Ananya Dwivedi, a music tech coach but refused to take a selfie

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has come under fire for denying an influencer a selfie at the song launch of her upcoming movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Taapsee attended the event with other members of the cast. The peppy track 'Hauli Hauli' is a Punjabi dance number that also features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

At the event, which was held in Mumbai, Taapsee took to the stage where she met an influencer named Ananya Dwivedi, a music tech coach. A viral video shows Taapsee denying her a selfie on stage. Reacting to the clip, Ananya wrote in the comment section, “That’s me. And I don’t understand why would someone deny a selfie when you’re already surrounded by cameras and the only reason influencers like me were called is to promote HER song! She really needs a better PR training.”

Coming to 'Hauli Hauli', the song shows Fardeen Khan and Akshay recreating their iconic 'Hey Babyy' step. All decked up in traditional outfits, groove to the beats of the party anthem. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Neha Kakkar.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ is a comedy-drama that will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was originally supposed to be released in September.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per a statement.

Taapsee will also be seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' alongside Vikrant Massey. The trailer shows Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) attempts to move on from their tumultuous past, however, they face new challenges in their lives. With the new characters like Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), there is more new twist in the life of Rani and Rishu.

Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha and played by Jimmy Shergill, heightens the tension. He's a new ace officer with a personal vengeance, out to uncover Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. With the cops back on their trail, the pair resorts to their old, twisted tactics of staying together, wondering who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every turn.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' will premiere on Netflix on August 9.

