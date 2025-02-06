Janhvi Kapoor watched younger sister Khushi Kapoor's first theatrical release 'Loveyapa' on Wednesday at a special screening

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Listen to this article 'My Khushu is bringing romcoms back': Janhvi Kapoor kisses younger sister after watching Loveyapa x 00:00

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took her elder sister role seriously on Wednesday evening as she graced the special screening of Khushi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Loveyapa'. The film which also stars Aamir Khan's son Junaid is the first theatrical release for both star kids. Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor were seen at the film's special screening on Wednesday to cheer for Khushi. Janhvi was seen dressed in a custom t-shirt that reflected her love for her younger sister. The t-shirt also had a picture of Khushi and Janhvi from their childhood days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janhvi Kapoor lauds Loveyapa

On Thursday, Janhvi shared a couple of photos on her Instagram showing the two sisters sharing a warm hug and posing together. The 'Bawaal' actress sported a black crop top with “Loveyapa” written on it, which also featured a childhood photo of the Kapoor sisters.

For the caption, Janhvi wrote, “My Khushu is bringing romcoms! So proud of you, Khushu, for keeping your head down, working hard, and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength, and kindness. #Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy, and a little bit of [emotion]... but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!! PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

On a related note, 'Loveyapa', directed by Advait Chandan, marks the big-screen debut of both Khushi and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The film, also featuring Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, is slated to hit theaters on February 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

What other celebrities have said about Loveyapa

On the other hand, Aamir Khan also hosted a special screening for his film family, who attended the special screening and shared glowing reviews of the film. The screening, hosted by Aamir Khan, was attended by, Javed Akhtar, Dharmendra, Javed Jaffrey, Shabana Azmi, and many other industry figures. The film has struck the right chord and won hearts, with everyone seen praising it at the screening.

Legendary actor Dharmendra said, "Ghar ghar ki kahani hai Very natural, very natural. Kahi bhi mujhe aesa nahi laga ki acting kar raha hai."

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi said, "Very nice, lovely. Bohot maza ayaa sab actors bohot acche, awesome cast hai, aur sach much hume apna rishta telephone ke sath jure uske bare mai hume firse sochna parega."

Javed Jaffeey said, "we love it, love the film. God bless you"

Renowned scripwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar said, "bohot kamal ki alag picture hai."