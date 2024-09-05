The show gives us a peek into Bae and Agastya's wedding, and it all feels eerily familiar. It looks like the creators were inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding video

Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in 'Call Me Bae'

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding video recreated in Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' x 00:00

If there's one thing people have been buzzing about lately, it's Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae. After all, who doesn't love watching a wealthy character lose everything and be forced to work for a living? It's a tried-and-true storyline that’s captivated audiences for ages—think Caroline Channing from 2 Broke Girls or Schitt's Creek.

But Call Me Bae adds a unique twist. There’s no shady business manager or tax evasion involved. The downfall of 'Bae' (played by Ananya Panday) stems from something far more personal: her loneliness, which leads to infidelity in her marriage to one of India's top business families. When her affair is exposed, she’s not only cast out by her in-laws but abandoned by her own family. Thus begins Bae's “struggle.”

Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' has THIS SidKiara wedding reference

In the very first episode, we see Bae's family prepping her to marry Agastya (played by Vihaan Samat), the heir to a business empire, who could potentially rescue Bae's family from financial ruin. Everything about Ananya’s character is shaped to match Agastya perfectly—from her wardrobe and wine preferences to her hobbies. She’s even sent abroad to study, all to cement her future with Agastya. And it works. We see Agastya propose to Bae.

Now, here’s what really caught our attention. The show gives us a peek into Bae and Agastya's wedding, and it all feels eerily familiar. It looks like the creators were inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding video. The scene of Bae pulling off Kiara’s signature hand gesture, followed by Agastya’s mirror of Sidharth’s time-check move, is practically a frame-by-frame reenactment. Even their bow to each other with folded hands at the mandap was a direct nod to the real-life Bollywood couple.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding video:

About Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae series debut

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The trailer of the new show, which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, was unveiled today. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the trailer will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.