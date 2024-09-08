The thing which is common between me and Karan is our love for cinema, and the love is immense - Karan is an absolute cinephile”

Guneet and Karan

The dynamic duo of film producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor has once again struck gold with their latest collaboration, the gripping ZEE5 original series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah.’ This marks yet another triumph in their string of successful ventures, following the critically acclaimed ‘The Lunchbox’ and the recent hit ‘Kill.’ ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah,’ produced by Guneet's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan’s Dharmatic Entertainment, and helmed by Umesh Bist, continues this winning streak.

Reflecting on her fruitful partnership with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor says, "It all started with 'The Lunchbox,' when no one wanted to do this movie. Karan believed in it, and we together championed it in India”. She further added, “The conversations between both of us were on for a decade, and we wanted to do something together. Then 'Kill' happened, now 'Gyaarah Gyaarah,' and there's one more planned in the future. The thing which is common between me and Karan is our love for cinema, and the love is immense - Karan is an absolute cinephile”.

When asked about what she admires most about Karan, Guneet enthusiastically shares, "I think he has more hours in the day than all of us! He's always available across all his projects and commitments. He's a brand in himself - a producer, a director, a writer, and so much more. He's always there to answer questions. He's definitely not bound by the 24-hour clock."

In ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah,’ Raghav Juyal plays Yug, a determined police officer in Dehradun in 2016, who stumbles upon a walkie-talkie that allows him to communicate with Shaurya (Dhairya Karwa), another honest cop from the 1990s. Together, they help each other solve pending cases, with the past informing the present and the present shaping the future. The magical minute at which the past and the present intersect is 11:11 pm, a combination made of angel numbers, and they only have a minute to communicate. The show also marks Raghav Juyal's second collaboration with the dynamic producer duo.

