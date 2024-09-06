Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Raghav Juyal returns to dancing with Yudhra

Raghav Juyal returns to dancing with Yudhra

Updated on: 06 September,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Playing a baddie again after Kill, Raghav on how Yudhra took him back to dancing

Raghav Juyal returns to dancing with Yudhra

Raghav Juyal

It has been a good year for Raghav Juyal so far as he grabbed eyeballs with Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah. But those who followed the choreographer-turned-
actor’s journey from the start will tell you that they’ve missed seeing his dance moves on the screen. Interestingly, director Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra will see Juyal strap on his dancing shoes again. “It feels surreal to be back doing what I love the most—dancing. Dance has always been my first love, and it has been four long years since Street Dancer 3D [2020]. I missed the energy and rhythm. The number in Yudhra is special to me because it blends my passion for dancing with my journey as an actor,” he says.


After the violent Kill, Juyal will again be seen as a blood-thirsty antagonist who locks horns with Siddhant Chaturvedi’s protagonist in Yudhra. He is eager to see the audience’s reaction to his baddie act. “Playing a villain in Yudhra is another exciting chapter for me. It’s a stark contrast to the dance, yet it brings out a different aspect of my craft. The film has allowed me to explore diverse facets of performance, from intense action to high-energy dance.”




