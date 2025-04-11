CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

CSK will enter the clash without the likes of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, as he was ruled out due to an elbow injury. CSK veteran and legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to the captaincy role for the remainder of the IPL 2025

Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: X/@ChennaiIPL)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to pull the sheets in their favour as they have already suffered four defeats.

CSK will enter the clash without the likes of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, as he was ruled out due to an elbow injury. CSK veteran and legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to the captaincy role for the remainder of the IPL 2025.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

Except for CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, there are no further injuries reported from either team.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far, in the IPL 2025, CSK and KKR have had 30 encounters against each other. Out of 30 matches, Chennai has the upper hand with 19 victories, whereas Kolkata has 10 wins.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mooen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chetan Sakariya.