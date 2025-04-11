PM Modi asks officials to take strict action in Varanasi gang rape case

Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the prime minister was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the "recent criminal rape incident in the city"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here Friday morning, received a detailed briefing on the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in his constituency and asked officials to take the strictest possible action against those involved, according to a Uttar Pradesh government statement.

Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the prime minister was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the "recent criminal rape incident in the city", the statement said.

"He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future," it said.

The case involves the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 individuals over six days.

According to police, the accused drugged the victim and moved her between several hotels for the duration of the abuse. As of Monday, six of the accused had been arrested.

In the Varanasi gang rape case, a total of nine accused were sent to judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court. The police found the victim on April 4 in an unconscious state.

A total of 23 people have been accused in the Varanasi gang rape case. The police had said that the 9 were arrested in connection with the case and the rest of the accused would be arrested soon. The case has been registered under relevant sections at the Lalpur Pandeypur police station.

According to the police, the girl was lured and taken away and raped for several days. The victim alleged that 23 people raped her over a span of 7 days.

Meanwhile, in a swipe at opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those hankering for power focus solely on promoting their own families, while his government works on the theme of inclusive development.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore here, he said, "Our guiding mantra in serving the nation has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the betterment of every citizen".

He said in contrast, those who are power-hungry play political games day and night, driven not by national interest but by a single-minded focus on family-based support and family-centric development.

"Those who play games day and night only to grab power, their principle is 'parivar ka saath parivar ka vikas' (family support, family development)," the prime minister said in his Parliamentary constituency.

Among the projects inaugurated by PM Modi were schemes focused on rural development, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college, Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

(With inputs from PTI)