Suhana Khan's sweet wish for SRK

Nostalgia alert! Suhana Khan wishes daddy dearest Shah Rukh Khan 'happy birthday' with throwback pictures

Shah Rukh Khan, the last of the stars as we say, has turned a year older today. As Shah Rukh Khan rings in his 59th birthday today, his daughter Suhana Khan, a bright talent of Bollywood, has put out a sweet wish for her daddy dearest. It’s not her message that caught our eye, but the throwback pictures she posted on her story that have our hearts beating faster. The actress, who has debuted with Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies', has shared a collage of some beautiful pictures that will surely make you nostalgic.

The pictures Suhana posted on her Instagram story show a young SRK playing with his little princess and a cute baby Aryan. While sharing this collage full of memories, Suhana wished her dad with a sweet message and wrote, “Happy Birthday (white heart emoji), Love you most in the world.”

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to complete his birthday ritual by waving at his fans. Last night, the actor rang in his birthday at his friend and co-star Rani Mukerji’s house, as he was seen attending the actress’s Diwali bash late at night. Meanwhile, fans of Khan were seen waiting outside Mannat with "Happy Birthday" banners, and some even brought cakes and cut them together.

Gauri Khan plans big party

According to reports, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan will host a party to kick off the festivities. Later that night, Shah Rukh will enjoy a quiet dinner with Gauri, their children, and his mother-in-law. A source told 'India Today', “Gauri Khan and SRK’s team have personally sent out invites to guests for his 59th birthday celebrations. An evening soirée with a guest list of over 250 people is planned for this grand occasion.”

The guest list features Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming work

The actor is gearing up for his role in the upcoming crime drama 'King', which reportedly stars his daughter Suhana Khan as well. He had a great year at the box office in 2023 with three releases — 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. All three films were a hit at the box office. 'Pathaan', which marked Khan’s comeback in Bollywood after four years, broke all box office records. 'Jawan' saw him unite with Tamil director Atlee, winning him love from audiences across the globe. 'Dunki' marked his first film with Rajkumar Hirani.