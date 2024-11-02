Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nostalgia alert Suhana Khan wishes daddy dearest Shah Rukh Khan happy birthday with throwback pictures

Nostalgia alert! Suhana Khan wishes daddy dearest Shah Rukh Khan ‘happy birthday’ with throwback pictures

Updated on: 02 November,2024 04:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Suhana Khan, who has debuted with Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies', has shared a collage of some beautiful pictures to wish her daddy dearest Shah Rukh Khan a very 'happy birthday'

Nostalgia alert! Suhana Khan wishes daddy dearest Shah Rukh Khan ‘happy birthday’ with throwback pictures

Suhana Khan's sweet wish for SRK

Listen to this article
Nostalgia alert! Suhana Khan wishes daddy dearest Shah Rukh Khan ‘happy birthday’ with throwback pictures
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan, the last of the stars as we say, has turned a year older today. As Shah Rukh Khan rings in his 59th birthday today, his daughter Suhana Khan, a bright talent of Bollywood, has put out a sweet wish for her daddy dearest. It’s not her message that caught our eye, but the throwback pictures she posted on her story that have our hearts beating faster. The actress, who has debuted with Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies', has shared a collage of some beautiful pictures that will surely make you nostalgic.



The pictures Suhana posted on her Instagram story show a young SRK playing with his little princess and a cute baby Aryan. While sharing this collage full of memories, Suhana wished her dad with a sweet message and wrote, “Happy Birthday (white heart emoji), Love you most in the world.”


Shah Rukh Khan is yet to complete his birthday ritual by waving at his fans. Last night, the actor rang in his birthday at his friend and co-star Rani Mukerji’s house, as he was seen attending the actress’s Diwali bash late at night. Meanwhile, fans of Khan were seen waiting outside Mannat with "Happy Birthday" banners, and some even brought cakes and cut them together.

Gauri Khan plans big party

According to reports, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan will host a party to kick off the festivities. Later that night, Shah Rukh will enjoy a quiet dinner with Gauri, their children, and his mother-in-law. A source told 'India Today', “Gauri Khan and SRK’s team have personally sent out invites to guests for his 59th birthday celebrations. An evening soirée with a guest list of over 250 people is planned for this grand occasion.”

The guest list features Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming work

The actor is gearing up for his role in the upcoming crime drama 'King', which reportedly stars his daughter Suhana Khan as well. He had a great year at the box office in 2023 with three releases — 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. All three films were a hit at the box office. 'Pathaan', which marked Khan’s comeback in Bollywood after four years, broke all box office records. 'Jawan' saw him unite with Tamil director Atlee, winning him love from audiences across the globe. 'Dunki' marked his first film with Rajkumar Hirani.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan suhana khan birthday Happy Birthday Entertainment News bollywood birthday wishes

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK