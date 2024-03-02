Suhana Khan’s next film with dad Shah Rukh inspired by ‘Leon: The Professional’, to go on floors in May

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

Suhana with Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Avinash Gowariker's X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Netflix’s ‘The Archies’ directed by Zoya Akhtar, is set to wow the audience once again with her new project. Rumour has it that Suhana Khan’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been tentatively titled ‘King’.

The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes. “Though Shah Rukh’s character is like a mentor to Suhana’s, the interpersonal dynamics, other aspects, and treatment will be altered keeping Indian sentiments in mind,” a source informed mid-day.com.

Prep is underway for the film that is slated to go on floors in May.

Suhana was recently in the news for closing her second real estate deal. She has reportedly purchased 78,361 sq ft of land in Alibuag for Rs 9.50 crore. Last June, Suhana acquired 1.5 acres of agricultural land in Alibaug with three structures on it for Rs 12.91 crore.

Suhana’s first film 'The Archies' also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. It is a coming-of-age musical, that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

(With inputs from ANI)