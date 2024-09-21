Unit 9 of Mumbai Police received information that a person was visiting an area in Bandra with illegal weapons
Representative pic
Listen to this article
Mumbai: 35-year-old held in Bandra for possession of illegal weaponsx
00:00
Unit 9 of Mumbai Police received information that a person was visiting an area under the jurisdiction of Bandra Police with illegal weapons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Accordingly, the cops laid a successful trap at Maharashtra Nagar, near Mumbai civic body-run Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana at Bandra (West) and detained the accused.
The police have seized two stainless steel country-made pistol, 10 live cartridges and a mobile phone from the accused, identified as Manoj Gopal Galipelli. The 35-year-old accused is a resident of Ghatkopar (West).
Galipelli was taken in custody and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against him at Bandra Police Station under the relevant sections of the Arms Act. Further investigation is on.
According to the police, the accused has a criminal record and has been charged under the Arms Act previously, too.
Galipelli's medical examination will be conducted before producing him in court for remand, Senior Inspector Daya Nayak from Unit 9 in Bandra said.
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!