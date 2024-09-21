Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 35 year old held in Bandra for possession of illegal weapons

Mumbai: 35-year-old held in Bandra for possession of illegal weapons

Updated on: 21 September,2024 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Unit 9 of Mumbai Police received information that a person was visiting an area in Bandra with illegal weapons

Mumbai: 35-year-old held in Bandra for possession of illegal weapons

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 35-year-old held in Bandra for possession of illegal weapons
x
00:00

Unit 9 of Mumbai Police received information that a person was visiting an area under the jurisdiction of Bandra Police with illegal weapons.

 


Accordingly, the cops laid a successful trap at Maharashtra Nagar, near Mumbai civic body-run Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana at Bandra (West) and detained the accused.


 
The police have seized two stainless steel country-made pistol, 10 live cartridges and a mobile phone from the accused, identified as Manoj Gopal Galipelli. The 35-year-old accused is a resident of Ghatkopar (West). 
 
Galipelli was taken in custody and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against him at Bandra Police Station under the relevant sections of the Arms Act. Further investigation is on. 
 
According to the police, the accused has a criminal record and has been charged under the Arms Act previously, too.
 
Galipelli's medical examination will be conducted before producing him in court for remand, Senior Inspector Daya Nayak from Unit 9 in Bandra said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bandra mumbai police mumbai mumbai news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK