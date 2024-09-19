Breaking News
Updated on: 19 September,2024 12:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

According to the FIR, the accused had followed Salman from Mehboob Studio to Galaxy Apartments, after which he was apprehended.

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Bandra police for allegedly following Bollywood actor Salman Khan's convoy and attempting to reach his car. According to the police, the accused tried to manoeuvre between Salman Khan's security vehicles to get closer to his car. A security officer promptly informed the police stationed at Salman’s residence, leading to the arrest.


According to the police, the incident occurred around 12:15 am, between Monday night and early Tuesday, when Salman Khan was heading towards his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra with his convoy.



A motorist approached his car at high speed. Despite the security officials initially moving him away, the man attempted to approach Salman’s car again. Following this, the security personnel alerted the police stationed at Galaxy Apartments.


“Upon receiving the information, the police took swift action and arrested 21-year-old Uzar Faiz Moiyuddin,” an officer said 

He was taken to the Bandra Police Station and, after questioning, was issued a notice and released. According to the police, during interrogation, the accused claimed that he was unaware of whose convoy he was following. Moiyuddin told the police that he was from Hyderabad and had come to the city to visit relatives. Currently, the police have not found anything suspicious in his statements.

The FIR was registered under 125 ( act endangering the life of others and personal safety)  and 281 (Rash driving or riding in a public way) of the BNS.

Firing at Salman Khan's residence

Early this year, a shocking incident occurred outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai. Two unidentified individuals, riding a motorcycle, opened fire at Galaxy Apartments, where Khan lives. Three rounds were fired, causing panic among residents and security personnel. The Mumbai Police swiftly responded to the scene, launching an investigation into the matter. The probe later revealed that it was jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol who had perpetrated the attack. Mumbai Police have booked them and others for their involvement in the case.

In the most recent incident, the actor's father, renowned screenwriter Salim Khan, received chilling death threats during his morning walk on Bandra Bandstand.

