Salim Khan receives chilling death threats during morning walk; Mumbai Police launch probe

Updated on: 19 September,2024 12:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The incident occurred at 8:45 am when Salim, 88, decided to take a brief rest on a bench near the Windermere building on the promenade.

Salim Khan during his morning walk/ File Photo

In a shocking turn of events, renowned screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, received a chilling threat during his routine morning walk at Bandstand, Bandra West. The incident occurred at 8:45 am when Salim, 88, decided to take a brief rest on a bench near the Windermere building on the promenade.


As Salim sat alone, an unknown scooter, ridden by a man with a burqa-clad woman as a passenger, approached him unexpectedly. The scooter made a sudden U-turn from the direction of Galaxy Apartments and stopped near Salim. The man on the scooter issued a menacing threat, saying, “Shall I send Lawrence Bishnoi?” before speeding away.



Shaken by the incident, Salim noted the scooter’s partial license number—7444—before informing his security team. The incident was immediately reported to the cops, and a case was registered under Sections 353(2), 292, and 3(5) BNS.


Police Officer Deepak Borse, assigned to the Protection and Security Branch No 1, Mumbai, quickly took charge of the investigation.

"Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from the area in hopes of identifying the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to finding those responsible,” a police official said.

Earlier this year, Mumbai Police booked Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and several others after two men opened fire at Salman Khan's home. One of the accused later died in police custody. 

