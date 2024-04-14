First visuals outside Salman Khan's house at Galaxy Apartment show the forensic team and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch probing the incident.

Salman Khan Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article First visuals of firing at Salman Khan's house, 4-5 bullets shot in the direction of Galaxy Apartment - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence was targeted by two unidentified individuals who opened fire at around 5 am on Sunday. First visuals outside the actor’s house at Galaxy Apartment show the forensic team and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch probing the incident.

According to a report by mid-day.com, "Two unknown people came on a bike from the wrong side and stopped their vehicle outside Salman Khan's residence. They removed the gun and fired four to five rounds before fleeing. One of the bullets grazed Galaxy Apartment's main gate too," an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra.



Joint commissioner of police, crime branch, Lakhmi Gautam present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/mJAqu2wrO5 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

For several years, Salim Khan and Salman Khan have been getting death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Rajasthan. In the past couple of years, he and his father Salim Khan have been issued death threats in different ways, including dropping a letter to the family.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Mumbai Police officer said that Salman Khan was present in his house when the firing took place. On learning of the incident, a Bandra Police team rushed to the Khan household and launched preliminary investigations, and also tightened security in the vicinity. The police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to trace out the shooters and check their motives and targets, and more details are awaited.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/fVXgHzEW0J — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Following the multiple threats to the Mumbai-based actor, the city police have upgraded the security cover of Salman Khan, plus issued him a permit for a gun license, and last year, the actor acquired a new bullet-proof SUV as additional protection to move around.

On the film front, Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Salman announced his new film 'Sikandar' on Eid, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

(With inputs from Agencies)