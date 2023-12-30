Mumbai: Six lose mobile phones outside Salman Khan’s home during birthday revelry

Following FIR by 24-year-old pharmacy student, police identify and arrest one accused with the help of CCTV camera footage, on the hunt for others

On Wednesday, December 27, six among those marking the birthday of Bollywood actor Salman Khan outside his residence, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, ended up losing their phones. The Bandra police have arrested one individual in the matter.

The Bandra police are checking CCTV camera footage in the area to trace the gang which allegedly targets fans and steals their mobile phones.

A large number of fans had gathered outside Galaxy Apartment on BJ Road on December 27 to celebrate Salman’s birthday.

According to an FIR registered by 24-year-old pharmacy student Samsul Shaikh, when he reached outside Salman’s building, a large crowd had gathered to cheer the actor. When Salman came to his balcony to greet his fans, unknown people stole Shaikh’s mobile phone and fled.

A police officer from Bandra police said, “The accused took advantage of the crowd and stole the mobile phones of five other people. The complainant realised that the phone was missing when he found his pocket empty.”

The officer added, “We traced the accused with the help of footage from CCTV cameras and arrested him. We are recovering the mobile phones from the accused.”

In a similar case in November this year, more than 20 people lost their mobile phones while marking actor Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday outside his bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra.

