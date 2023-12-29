Mumbai: Bizman jumps to death in creek right in front of family

Tour and travel businessman, 53, jumped into Bhayandar creek from newly constructed Versova bridge; body yet to be traced

A 53-year-old businessman allegedly jumped into the Bhayandar creek Police said the victim had also attempted to end his life at Bandra Worli Sea Link The body of the businessman is still missing and untraceable

A 53-year-old tour and travel businessman allegedly jumped into the Bhayandar creek from the newly constructed Versova bridge at Bhayandar on Wednesday evening. Police said the victim had also attempted to end his life at Bandra Worli Sea Link, but he failed because a security guard didn’t allow his bike on the Sea Link. The body of the businessman is still missing and untraceable.

The businessman, Atul Dhandhia, was a resident of Mira Road and ran a tour and travel business in Mira Road for the past 30 years. Police said Dhandhia called his daughter and wife and informed them that he was planning to commit suicide from Bandra Worli Sea Link on Wednesday. The family also looked on as he jumped into the creek from the Versova bridge. The family also registered the missing complaint at the Bhayandar police station.

Search operations were conducted on Thursday for Atul Dhandhia after he committed suicide. Pics/Hanif Patel

According to the police, Dhandhia used to live with his wife and his two children, including a daughter and a son. A police officer said, “On Wednesday afternoon, Dhandhia was depressed and left home without informing anyone. After leaving his home, he called his wife and daughter and informed them about his state of mind, his intention to end his life and that he was going to the Bandra Worli Sealink. The family also informed the police control room, and they took an autorickshaw to trace Dhandhia.”

“When Dhandhia's daughter and his wife reached the Worli Sealink, they called Dhandhia again, and he told them that he had taken a U-turn as he was not allowed on the bridge and he was now going to Mira Road,” a police officer said.

Dhandhia’s family also turned back, returning to Mira Road from the Western Express Highway in the same autorickshaw. Meanwhile, the police were also tracing the location of Dhandhia and found that he was on the newly constructed Versova bridge. The police informed Dhandhia’s wife and daughter, and they rushed to the Versova bridge to save him. Meanwhile, his wife and daughter also reached the bridge.

A police officer said, “On the bridge, the family tried to convince Dhandhia not to commit suicide, assuring him that they would sit and solve the issue. However, Dhandhia parked his bike at one end of the bridge and jumped into the creek.” The police also rushed to the spot but failed to save Dhandhia. The police also took the help of divers and fishermen to find the body but didn’t find his remains as of Thursday.

A police source said, “Dhandhia was well to do, but the reason behind his actions is mysterious. The Bhayandar police registered a missing complaint of Dhandhia, and their Kashimira counterparts started an investigation into the matter as the incident took place under their jurisdiction.”