Mumbai: Rs 1.5 lakh worth of dried bombil stolen from Marol market

Andheri police are investigating an unusual theft case Large stock of dried Bombay Duck fish worth Rs 1.5 lakh went missing A fishmonger at the Marol fish market informed the police about the theft

The Andheri police are investigating an unusual theft case, wherein a large stock of dried Bombay Duck fish worth Rs 1.5 lakh went missing from the Marol fish market. Bombay Duck fish, locally known as Bombil, is considered a delicacy with an overpowering smell that is savoured with preparations using the fresh and dried form.

Aarti Baria, 33, a fishmonger at the Marol fish market informed the police about the theft of 696 kg of dried Bombay Duck fish stock. Baria had ordered the dried fish from Gujarat and had stocked it at the Marol fish market. The theft of dried fish stock came to her notice on December 18.

A police officer said, “The dried Bombil were packed into jute sacks by Baria and kept at the Marol fish market. Baria also checked in the area if it was mistakenly delivered elsewhere but she didn't find her dried fish stock. She approached the Andheri police and registered an FIR against unknown thieves on December 25.”

A police officer further said, “We know that dried fish stock worth Rs 1.50 lakh was stolen from the Marol fish market. We are checking the CCTV cameras of the area to trace the suspects. We have registered an FIR under IPC section 379 and started investigation into this matter.” It is now being wondered how the thief is going to conceal this large stock of Bombay Duck fish without raising a stink.

