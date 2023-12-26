Mumbai: How a manja cut changed my life

Another policeman who was injured in similar incident three years earlier recollects his eight-hour surgery and days spent without being able to eat or drink anything

The deep cut on API Rakesh Gawli’s neck (right) Gawli today

Assistant Police Inspector is another Mumbai police personnel who met an accident similar Gawli received 10 stitches after his neck became entangled in a kite manja The injuries also prevented him from eating food for several days

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Rakesh Gawli, 36, attached to the Kalachowki police, is another Mumbai police personnel who met an accident similar to the one that took Constable Sameer Jadhav’s life on Sunday. Gawli received 10 stitches after his neck became entangled in a kite manja while he was riding on the JJ flyover in 2021. To this day, API Gawli does not use a flyover during Makar Sankranti. It took API Gawli more than three months to recover. The injuries also prevented him from eating food for several days during the treatment.



API Rakesh Gawli’s neck after the surgery

Gawli said, “On January 17, 2021, I was returning from court. I was riding my bike and had reached the J J flyover when suddenly, a flying kite manja got entangled with my neck and I fell. The manja cut deep into my neck and came very close to a vital cranial nerve. I called my colleagues for help and they rushed me to Wockhardt hospital where doctors performed a nearly eight-hour surgery on my neck.”

“The doctors removed the manja which had gotten stuck inside my neck. It was too painful. I received 10 stitches on my neck. I was very lucky to have survived the incident. I saw photos of Constable Jadhav on Sunday. It brought back painful memories of my accident. The entire police department and I feel sad about Jadhav’s accident,” Gawli said.

Gawli added, “Since my accident, I am too scared to venture outside during Makar Sankranti. I also do not ride my bike on any flyover during the festival. I was under treatment for 25 days, during which I was unable to eat or speak properly. It took me three to four months to completely recover from the injuries. It was too painful for me. I request citizens to not fly kites and not use Chinese manja, which is banned. For their safety, bikers should also avoid flyovers and bridges during the Makar Sankranti.”