Mumbai: 21-year-old man booked for performing bike stunts in Bandra

The accused biker has been identified as Rajkumar Umashankar Kanojia (21), a resident of Mira Road

A 21-year-old man was booked by the Bandra police for allegedly performing a stunt on his bike along with more than 50 bikers at Reclamation in Bandra. Police said that while performing the stunt, the man fell off his bike and sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to the hospital.

The accused biker has been identified as Rajkumar Umashankar Kanojia (21), a resident of Mira Road. The police also discovered that Kanojia was riding the bike without a number plate and mirrors. Kanojia is currently admitted to Bhabha Hospital.

According to a police official, the incident occurred on December 24 at around 3.15 am at Reclamation in Bandra. More than 50-60 bikers had gathered for racing on the Western Express Highway and were performing bike stunts, including riding on one wheel.

The BKC traffic division received a call at the control room reporting that a group of bikers were racing and performing stunts on the highway. The racing began at Bandra railway bridge on the highway. All the bikers were honking loudly while performing stunts, and Kanojia fell off his bike.

A traffic police officer stated, "When we arrived at the scene, we found Kanojia unconscious on a road near Sea Link Road. We immediately rushed him to Bhabha Hospital and admitted him. We also informed the Bandra police and registered an FIR against Kanojia. We are currently searching for the other bikers who were performing stunts."