Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah

Oshiwara police have registered an FIR against an unknown person According to the police, the accused seems to be a businessman or celebrity The SUV lacked a number plate

The Oshiwara police have registered an FIR against an unknown person who allegedly ran over a female dog after entering Serenity Complex, a housing society at Millat Nagar in Jogeshwari West, in a Toyota Fortuner on December 21.

According to the police, the accused seems to be a businessman or celebrity and three or four bodyguards accompanied him at the time of the incident. The SUV lacked a number plate, the cops said.

The police said the accused instructed someone to stuff the body of the canine, Rani, in a gunny bag and throw it into a nullah at Lokhandwala.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the society and the footage went viral on social media. Television actress Pooja Yadav, on receiving a video, rushed to the police station along with animal lovers, who registered the FIR.

The Oshiwara police found that the accused, who seems to be a VVIP, regularly visits a vacant flat in the society. The police are in search of the accused.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.28 pm when Rani was sleeping inside the compound.

A Serenity Complex resident told mid-day, “The accused is not a society member and regularly visits a vacant flat on the 8th floor. We learnt about the accident from the society security. When we checked the CCTV footage, we found out about the killing and informed the police. We also submitted all the footage to the cops. We have no clue who is this person who enters the society with bodyguards regularly.”

A police officer from the Oshiwara police station said, “We registered the FIR against the unknown person after receiving the footage. We found that the car doesn’t have a number plate and it’s a new vehicle. Three or four bodyguards and the owner were inside the car. We are tracing the accused.”

Yadav, who is also an animal lover, said, “I received this video from a society member, and I went to the Oshiwara police station. We learnt that the accused instructed a housekeeping employee to pack the body into a bag and he threw it into the nullah in Andheri West. The car owner or driver should have taken the dog to the hospital instead of throwing it into the nullah.”