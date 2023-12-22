Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back

Says court procedure is interminable, he will get bail easily; cops say they are with victims

Hitesh Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers for 25 years

Caterer Hitesh Rathod, who went off the radar on Dec 11 after leaving clients in the lurch, has been approaching them trying to convince them not to register FIRs against him. He says they wouldn’t get their money back if he was jailed. Police sources told mid-day that Rathod was not in Surat, but Nashik, a few days ago and he was misguiding the families who had booked his services. It is suspected that Rathod visited the Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Nashik.

An individual who paid Rathod Rs 10 lakh to cater for her daughter’s wedding said, “Rathod is with a Thane-based lawyer whom he has hired. The latter called me and Rathod was on another line. The caterer told me not to register an FIR against him. He said, if we did so, he’d be in jail and we would never our money back. Rathod also claimed that the legal process was interminable and he would get bail easily.”

‘No one will trust him’

The bride’s father said, “Rathod told us that give him two days to arrange for money and he would pay his dues one by one. Rathod wants to restart his catering business, but nobody will trust him again. If we do not get our money back by Friday afternoon, we will register an FIR against him.”



The office of Yash Caterers in Kandivli West. File pic

Another client, who had paid Rathod Rs 30 lakh, said, “He also contacted us and told us not to register an FIR as it was futile. Rathod asked us to give him two days to return the money. He admitted that he didn’t have money but he was making arrangements. We don't believe a word and we will register the FIR. We don't want to wait till after the wedding. The ceremony is on December 26 and my family is utterly helpless.”

Police Speak

A police source told mid-day, “Rathod is misguiding the families who booked his services. We suspected he visited the Saibaba Temple at Shirdi. We are also waiting for complainants to register FIRs. We received two complaints till now and many more people are approaching us. These families have been unable to record their statements as they are occupied with wedding activities. We are tracing Rathod, but he is changing his location. He is contacting his family and relatives but changing mobile phones.”

Another officer said, “We also found out that Rathod contacted many people over the past few days and told them that not to register FIRs against him. We are ready to help all victims and are committed to ensuring they receive justice.”