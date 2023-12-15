As investigators say something is fishy in alleged disappearance of businessman, several families narrate their last-minute wedding ordeal

Hitesh Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers for 25 years

Listen to this article Mumbai cops suspect Kandivali caterer planned disappearance, family under scanner x 00:00

The Kandivali police, who are searching for Hitesh Rathod, the debt-ridden caterer who has been untraceable since Monday, suspect that his disappearance was part of a ruse to make away with his customers’ hard-earned money. The relatives and friends of the businessman are under the scanner as the cops believe that Rathod—who left scores of clients in the lurch amid the wedding season—is secretly in touch with them.

After mid-day reported on the matter on December 13, many families came forward to reveal how Rathod had been paid lakhs of rupees to cater for their weddings but disappeared without a trace, driving them to despair. Some families told mid-day that they were arranging for new caterers, who were charging them exorbitantly.

ADVERTISEMENT



The office of Yash Caterers at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali West

The Kandivali cops, meanwhile, suspect that Rathod, who left behind a vague note addressed to his staffers, had planned to vanish with the money of the grooms' and brides’ families. The cops suspect he is in contact with relatives and friends. Customers who had booked the services of Yash Caterers, which was run by Rathod, have started approaching the Kandivli police.

Customers’ ordeal

Rakesh Desai, whose niece is to be married on February 6 at the Country Club in Kandivali, said, “We visited the club to book the venue and a local decorator referred us to Yash Caterers. We liked the food and paid Rs 18 lakh to Rathod to provide his services. The businessman had told us to pay the full amount only he would negotiate the final price. We later read mid-day’s report about Rathod going missing. My sister’s husband spent his entire savings on the wedding. The dignity of the family is at stake. The police must find Rathod to save many families’ reputations.”



The office of Yash Caterers at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali West

A bride-to-be, who also learnt about the situation after reading this newspaper’s report, said, “I am to be married on December 27. Rathod took almost Rs30 lakh from us. We need help. My parents also used their entire life savings to pay Rathod. We are helpless.”

Another customer said, “My daughter’s wedding date was December 14 and I had paid Rs 10 lakh to Rathod. On Sunday, I paid him the entire amount but the next day he went missing. I hired a new caterer at a higher price as my family’s reputation was at stake. Somehow, I managed to collect Rs 15 lakh from my friends and relatives and the wedding was a success. I have only one daughter and I can do anything for her happiness. I will repay my friends and family. I will also complain to the police about Rathod.”

Cops speak



The note left behind by the businessman on Monday (right) a copy of the missing person complaint registered

A police officer from Kandivali police station said, “We have received written a complaint from a family that Rathod had taken Rs 40 lakh from a family for a wedding scheduled for December 14. The family had to arrange for another caterer now. We are investigating the matter.”

A police source told mid-day, “We suspect that Rathod planned his disappearance. A month ago, he organised a festival at Borivali where many people tasted his food for free. Rathod received many bookings due to this event. Rathod was the king of caterers in Kandivali. Because of this, people trusted him blindly and paid huge amounts in advance to him. We will find him soon.”

December 11

Day Rathod left behind note