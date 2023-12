Twenty-three-year-old sends hoax email about a bomb at Mumbai airport, in the false hope that a scare will crash airline stocks, cools heels in jail

The bomb threat was sent to the airport on November 23. File pic

A 23-year-old student from Kerala who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly sending a mail threatening to blast the Mumbai airport is a professional share market trader who wanted to become a crorepati in just a few hours.