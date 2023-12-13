Mumbai: Top city caterer missing after booking bonanza

Popular western suburbs caterer who was deep in debt, and tried digging his way out by organising a big mela with free samples to gain customers, missing ‘after leaving behind note’

Hitesh Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers for 25 years

More than 30 couples and their families have been left high and dry Hitesh Rathod supposedly left behind a note for his staff The staff rushed to Kandivli police station to register a missing person complaint

More than 30 couples and their families have been left high and dry as renowned wedding caterer Hitesh Rathod, 50, went missing on Monday. Rathod supposedly left behind a note for his staff, stating that he was taking a big step and informing the families who had booked his services that he was in debt. The staff rushed to Kandivli police station to register a missing person complaint after reading the message, but it was registered a day later.

The business’s logo, displayed inside the office

Rathod, a resident of Kashimira, Mira Road, had been running Yash Caterers for the past 25 years at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West. A month before his disappearance, he arranged a free food-testing event, Food Mania, at Borivli and received about 40 marriage bookings as a result. Yash Caterers is associated with establishments such as Tulip Star, The Resort, KRC Club and Haryana Bhavan banquet hall.

The note, written in the Hindi language, states: “Date 11/12/2023....My dear Staff....you guys supported me, but I am going now. Sorry and forgive me. Do not try to find me. I took many loans and I am in debt and I am not able to handle it now. Inform all the people who booked our services and paid us in advance. I am taking a big step in my life. People called me a hundred times and I cannot handle this. I am depressed.” Rathod wrote the message around noon and left his office on the ground floor of the Veena Santoor building near Sachin Gymkhana, leaving behind his mobile phone.

The note left behind by Rathod on Monday

‘Cops told me to wait’

The manager of Yash Caterers, Altaf Khan, rushed to the Kandivli police station immediately after he found the note. “I took the note along, but the police refused to register a missing person complaint. I told the cops that my boss’s life was in danger and to save him but they told me that they would register the complaint after 24 hours of his disappearance as this is the rule.” The note eventually went viral on social media and about 60-70 people rushed to the caterer’s office, raising concerns about their sons and daughters’ wedding preparations.

Worried customers

A 55-year-old Kandivli resident whose daughter’s is to be married soon told mid-day, “I have paid R10 lakh to Hitesh Rathod and his employee Sneha. My daughter’s wedding is to be held on December 14 and I have used up my life savings on it. The employee is now denying that they will not cater my daughter’s wedding and that they will not repay my money. I am very worried and am taking help from my friend financially. I will also inform the police and register an FIR.” Another customer said, “I run a decoration business and I also worked for Rathod. He owes me R6.5 lakh. I complained to the Kandivli police about this and gave a letter seeking the registration of an FIR against Rathod.”



The office of Yash Caterers at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West

Distressed daughter

Bisha, Rathod’s daughter, told mid-day, “My parents separated two months ago. From the note left behind by my father, it seems like his life is under threat and I am worried for him. I have been looking for my father since Monday afternoon and contacted hundreds of people but they had no information about him. I also informed the police but they registered our missing complaint on Tuesday. The police should help me to find my father.”

She added, “Since Monday, more than 100 people potential customers have visited the Yash Caterers office. I have been telling them that I am not in this business but I am searching for my father. Many people also threatened my mother and me after my father went missing. My father is not a cheater but he is depressed. I am praying that my father will come home soon.” Rathod was residing with Bisha before his disappearance.

Cop Speak

Senior Inspector Sandeep Vishwasrao of Kandivli police station said, “We have registered the missing person complaint and started investigating the matter. We are searching for Hitesh Rathod and will find him soon.”

