Also say Rathod promised to give away business, but cops claim he is still missing

Hitesh Rathod allegedly met one of his clients on Sunday. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Clients say caterer is back, promised refund x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Top Mumbai caterer Hitesh Rathod has returned to Mumbai He has approached clients and promised refunds Rathod has also offered to transfer his catering business

Top Mumbai caterer Hitesh Rathod, 50, who went missing on December 11 after booking several marriage events, has returned to Mumbai. According to clients who had booked catering services for weddings through Rathod, he has approached them and promised refunds. Rathod has also offered to transfer his catering business. The police, however, say he is untraceable.

In the past two days, the Kandivli police received complaints from two families who paid a total of Rs 30 lakh to Hitesh Rathod for catering services at a resort in Malad. The police stated that Rathod was still untraceable. However, sources have informed mid-day that he has wearing a burqa to hide his identity while roaming at Mira Road. He is said to be in constant contact with his manager Altaf Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to mid-day's sources, Rathod arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening by train from Surat. He also spoke to Khan about the situation in Mumbai and the families who were visiting his catering shop at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West. Meanwhile, the owner of the shop has removed the Yash Caterers board, claiming that Rathod had not paid the rent and owed him Rs 6 lakh.



The office of Yash Caterers in Kandivli West

A 50-year-old man, who booked catering services for his daughter’s wedding on December 14 and paid Rs 10 lakh to Rathod, stated, “Rathod called me on Sunday and told me that he wanted to meet me. We decided to meet at Kora Kendra signal on Sunday and then drove to Mira Road. Rathod told me that he is in debt of R3 crore. He also mentioned that he collected around Rs 1-1.5 crore from people for booking marriage catering services and used it to clear part of his debt.”

According to the man, Rathod also informed him that he didn’t have any money left to repay the people who had booked his services. “He is in depression and offered his catering business to someone else to take over. He claimed to have utensils and materials worth Rs 50-60 lakh in his godowns, which he offered to sell to recover money. I refused this proposal and demanded my money back. He assured me that he would arrange for the money and return it within two days. However, Rathod disappeared again and hasn’t contacted me,” the father of the bride told mid-day.

Another complainant, a decorator, informed mid-day that Rathod had also contacted him and promised to return his money upon his return to Mumbai. However, he hasn’t received any more calls from Rathod as his phone has been switched off. mid-day also received information that Rathod was in Mumbai but was untraceable.

A woman who paid Rs 30 lakh to Rathod to cater to a resort in Malad on December 26-27 said, “I complained to the Kandivli police and also filed a written complaint to register an FIR. The police have not yet registered an FIR in this matter. We are currently busy with the marriage function and arranging funds for the event.”

She added that her father had given the money to Rathod and the family wanted to see him put in jail. “We expect the police to help us before the marriage. Our family’s reputation is at stake now. We will register an FIR,” she said.

According to a police officer from Kandivli police station, “Rathod is still missing and has not returned home. We have been in touch with his daughter who has informed us about the situation. We have received information that Rathod is in contact with his manager, Altaf Khan, as well as some relatives. We have also received complaints from two families and decorators. We are verifying the complaints and will take appropriate action,” the officer said.