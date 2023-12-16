Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son

Claims man she had been dating for a long time told driver to run her over

Singh with a fractured leg lying in hospital. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Fashion Influencer Priya Singh, 26, got seriously injured after her boyfriend who is a powerful bureaucrat’s son, allegedly tried to run his car over her following an argument. Singh alleged that her boyfriend attacked and tried to strangle her first and then instructed his friend to run over her with his car. Singh is a fashion influencer and star on Instagram with 1.1 million followers. She is a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for the last few years.

The Thane-based Kasarvadavli police have registered an FIR and started investigations. According to the police, the incident occurred on December 11 around 3 am in Thane. Singh alleged her boyfriend called her at 1 am and they decided to meet at 3 am. The couple met at 3 am and started arguing on the street. The boyfriend came in his Range Rover car and his friends also arrived at the spot after they met.

Singh sustained injuries all over her body

Speaking with mid-day, Singh said, “I met my boyfriend at 3 am and we had a fight. Romil Patil, who is a friend of my boyfriend, hit me and also tried to strangulate me. Meanwhile, my boyfriend also tried to strangle me and bit my hand. Then his driver Sagar Shelke started the parked car and rammed me. The car tire moved over my leg and it got fractured as a result. My boyfriend then fled with his friends without bothering to help me.”

According to Singh, her boyfriend was at a function with his family and common friends when she went to see him before the incident. “Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving strangely. I asked him if everything was okay and insisted that we talk in private. I stepped out of the function and waited for him. He and some of his friends came outside. I tried talking to him but his friend (Romil Patil) wouldn't let me and instead started insulting me. This turned into a heated argument,” she said, adding that when her boyfriend and his friend began abusing her, she asked the former to stand by her, which further escalated the situation. “My Boyfriend slapped me and tried to strangulate me. I tried to push him away, but he bit my hand, beat me up and pulled my hair. His friend then pushed me to the ground.”

Singh said that before she could realise it, they started walking towards their cars. “I immediately rushed to my boyfriend’s car as he had snatched my phone and belongings during the fight and kept them in his car. As soon as I reached his car, I heard him say ‘uda de isko’ to the driver (Sagar Shelke). Sagar then rammed the car into me and the rear left wheel went over my right leg. They stopped after 20-30 metres and I pleaded for help, but they sped away. I was left on the street in pain for around 30 minutes, without my phone or any help. A passerby saw me and informed the local police.

Singh said that after some time her boyfriend's driver (Sagar Shelke) came back to check if she was still alive. “He saw the stranger and hence decided to take me to the hospital to avoid any involvement of the police. On the way to the hospital, he even threatened me saying ‘don't involve the police in this because you know how well connected he is and you will not be able to do anything as I will take all the blame on me’. After I reached the hospital I begged for my phone several times to get in touch with my family. He gave me my phone and I called my sister, but only after the doctors insisted on informing my family,” Singh said.

Singh, who says she came out of anaesthesia on Friday, said her right leg is broken. She had to undergo surgery and a rod had been fitted in her leg. “I still have bruises all over my body, while the skin of my arms, back and stomach has been scraped off. I will be bedridden for a minimum of 3-4 months and after that, I will have to take support to walk for another six months. I am the prime earning member in my family. I have been dating him for four and a half years and he has not come to see me. It only makes everything clearer about his intentions of actually taking my life. Meanwhile, some of his friends have been constantly visiting the hospital over the past two days, threatening and trying to influence my sister because I have filed an FIR,” Singh said.

“I am really terrified. I am very scared for my family and myself. I don’t feel safe. I have lost all faith in humanity. I don’t know if my life is ever going to be normal. All I pray for is Justice. I am lying helpless in the hospital, unable to move… this pain in my leg and my other body parts is killing me. I waited for my boyfriend for four days but he didn’t even come to meet me.”

DCP Amarsinh Jadhav, Thane (Zone 4) said, “The victim’s statement was recorded by the Kasarvadavli police station and the accused were charged under IPS sections 279, 323, 338, 504 and 34. The Kasarvadavli police are investigating the matter.”

Upon being asked about Singh’s claims regarding the delay in recording the statement and why Section 304 was not applied in the case, the DCP replied, “On the basis of the statement of the victim recorded, relevant IPC sections have been applied and the investigation is ongoing. If the victim has any further requests or complaints about the same, we will do further procedure.”

