Mumbai: Car turns turtle while attempting to avoid pothole

According to the VP Road police, the driver of the car suddenly hit the brakes and also pulled the hand brake in a bid to avoid the pothole

The driver was driving at a normal speed, the police said

A car overturned in a small lane near VP Road in Girgaon According to the police, the car also hit a scooter, whose rider suffered a fracture The VP police have registered an FIR against the car driver

A car, with three passengers, including the driver, overturned in a small lane near VP Road in Girgaon while its driver was trying to avoid a pothole on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the car also hit a scooter, whose rider suffered a fracture on his nose. The VP Road police have registered an FIR against the car driver.

According to the VP Road police, the driver of the car suddenly hit the brakes and also pulled the hand brake in a bid to avoid the pothole. The car was being driven by Ramji Yadav, who was ferrying the car’s owner, his employer, and his minor daughter. The scooter rider was identified as Subhash Kabra.

VP Road police’s Senior Police Inspector Kishor Shinde said, “Yadav, told us that he was driving the car at a normal speed. He suddenly applied the brakes while trying to avoid a pothole. He also pulled the hand brake and steered towards the left. The car crashed into the opposite vehicle and overturned on the spot.”

“Locals in the area helped the overturned car’s passengers get out and informed the police. Kabra, who was riding his scooter, fractured his nose. He was treated at a hospital and then discharged. We have registered an FIR against Yadav for negligent driving and for injuring Kabra,” Shinde said.