As Kandivli caterer releases message that he will return to Mumbai soon and face his clients, families that suffered say they will not forgive him for ghosting them after taking full booking amounts

Hitesh Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers for 25 years

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘We want to see him jailed!’ x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Hitesh Rathod informed a friend that he intended to surrender Rathod claimed to be in Surat The caterer had gone missing on Monday

After a five-day mysterious absence, Hitesh Rathod, a prominent catering businessman, informed a friend that he intended to surrender to the authorities. Rathod claimed to be in Surat and promised to return to the city on Friday night, citing financial crises as the reason for his disappearance. Anguished families of grooms and brides told mid-day that Rathod should not be allowed to get away easily.

The caterer had gone missing on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rathod’s friend and business colleague received a distressed call from him, who tearfully admitted, “I’ve lost everything in business and debt overwhelms me. I cannot face people from whom I took bookings for the wedding. I’m returning to Mumbai tonight (Friday night), prepared to confront all the challenges.”

The office of Yash Caterers at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West; (right) A copy of the missing person complaint registered a day after the caterer went missing

A police source from Kandivli police station said, “We’ve noticed several victims are not registering FIRs as they fear having paid Rathod in cash. We suspect this is why victims are hesitant to come forward. We urge people to step up and report their complaints. We are committed to registering the FIRs and assisting the victims.”

Expressing hope for Rathod’s return, a friend said, “Rathod owes me Rs 6.5 lakh for decorations. We anticipate his return and the reimbursement of owed money.”

A bride hadalready paid R10 lakh to Rathod. The bride’s father told mid-day, “Hitesh spoiled my daughter’s marriage and absconded with the money. I will file an FIR against him and want to see him in jail. I managed to gather more than Rs 15 lakh in two days from my friends and relatives and completed my daughter’s marriage.”

Another bride, whose wedding is scheduled for December 27-28, said, “We will file an FIR against Rathod as we are arranging money. He not only booked our food catering but also reserved hotel rooms for the guests. He absconded with my father’s savings, which he used for my wedding. We want to see Rathod in jail. My father paid Rs 30 lakh to Rathod.”

A mother defrauded of Rs 40 lakh, expressed optimism in Rathod’s return and willingness to complete her daughter’s wedding without involving the authorities, saying, “We paid our entire savings; all we seek is the completion of my daughter’s marriage. If Rathod fulfils this, we won’t file a complaint.”

December 11

Day Rathod disappeared