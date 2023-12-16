Breaking News
Mumbai: Police seize cache of knives; one arrested
Govt orders SIT probe into allegations of Sena leader partying with Dawood aide
Western Railway announces power block on Dec 17 and 18; details here
Tell us before Dec 17 what you have done on quota demand: Jarange to ministers
Congress to hold "grand rally" in Nagpur on Dec 28 to mark its foundation day
Sushant Singh death case: Rhea Chakraborty moves HC against CBI lookout circular
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai We want to see him jailed

Mumbai: ‘We want to see him jailed!’

Updated on: 16 December,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

As Kandivli caterer releases message that he will return to Mumbai soon and face his clients, families that suffered say they will not forgive him for ghosting them after taking full booking amounts

Mumbai: ‘We want to see him jailed!’

Hitesh Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers for 25 years

Listen to this article
Mumbai: ‘We want to see him jailed!’
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Hitesh Rathod informed a friend that he intended to surrender
  2. Rathod claimed to be in Surat
  3. The caterer had gone missing on Monday

After a five-day mysterious absence, Hitesh Rathod, a prominent catering businessman, informed a friend that he intended to surrender to the authorities. Rathod claimed to be in Surat and promised to return to the city on Friday night, citing financial crises as the reason for his disappearance. Anguished families of grooms and brides told mid-day that Rathod should not be allowed to get away easily.


The caterer had gone missing on Monday.


Rathod’s friend and business colleague received a distressed call from him, who tearfully admitted, “I’ve lost everything in business and debt overwhelms me. I cannot face people from whom I took bookings for the wedding. I’m returning to Mumbai tonight (Friday night), prepared to confront all the challenges.”


The office of Yash Caterers at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West; (right) A copy of the missing person complaint registered a day after the caterer went missingThe office of Yash Caterers at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West; (right) A copy of the missing person complaint registered a day after the caterer went missing

A police source from Kandivli police station said, “We’ve noticed several victims are not registering FIRs as they fear having paid Rathod in cash. We suspect this is why victims are hesitant to come forward. We urge people to step up and report their complaints. We are committed to registering the FIRs and assisting the victims.”

Expressing hope for Rathod’s return, a friend said, “Rathod owes me Rs 6.5 lakh for decorations. We anticipate his return and the reimbursement of owed money.”

A bride hadalready paid R10 lakh to Rathod. The bride’s father told mid-day, “Hitesh spoiled my daughter’s marriage and absconded with the money. I will file an FIR against him and want to see him in jail. I managed to gather more than Rs 15 lakh in two days from my friends and relatives and completed my daughter’s marriage.”

Another bride, whose wedding is scheduled for December 27-28, said, “We will file an FIR against Rathod as we are arranging money. He not only booked our food catering but also reserved hotel rooms for the guests. He absconded with my father’s savings, which he used for my wedding. We want to see Rathod in jail. My father paid Rs 30 lakh to Rathod.”

A mother defrauded of Rs 40 lakh, expressed optimism in Rathod’s return and willingness to complete her daughter’s wedding without involving the authorities, saying, “We paid our entire savings; all we seek is the completion of my daughter’s marriage. If Rathod fulfils this, we won’t file a complaint.”

December 11
Day Rathod disappeared

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

surat kandivli mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK