Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones

A gang recently infiltrated a wedding hall in Andheri, making away with Rs 59,000 in cash and two mobile phones belonging to the mother of the groom. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the Sant Gadge Maharaj Sabhagruh Hall located at Jarimari Mandir on SV Road in Bandra West. The complainant, Kundana Chandrakant Shelar, 50, is a resident of Ambernath East and the mother of the groom.

The CCTV footage shows three individuals entering the venue, one of whom is a minor. While the minor engaged in innocent play with others, the two accompanying adults discreetly tailed the groom's family. As the reception began around 12.30 pm, the two families were busy collecting gift envelopes. Seizing the opportune moment, the criminals, particularly focusing on the groom's mother, executed their plan.

“Two individuals shadowed the groom's family, and during lunch, while Shelar was at the table with the couple, both perpetrators directed the minor boy. The 13-15-year-old minor artfully played near the groom's mother, ultimately lifting a bag containing Rs 59,000 in cash and two mobile phones,” a police officer said.

Speaking about the incident, the groom’s father Chandrakant said, “Amidst the wedding chaos, these individuals, including a minor, entered the wedding hall, persistently tailing us and attempting to steal the cash bag. The bag was with my wife, and during lunch, the gang instructed the minor to carry out the theft.” The minor, adept at blending in with the festivities, discreetly stole the cash bag while appearing engrossed in play. Upon successfully lifting the bag, the criminals swiftly fled the marriage hall.

PSI Guruprasad Daphale of Bandra police station confirmed the registration of an FIR against the unknown accused and said investigations were underway, utilising CCTV footage and other leads. A police officer said the three individuals were dressed in wedding attire, blending seamlessly into the function. “The gang uses minors to avoid suspicion, instructing and training them on how to execute the theft. In the CCTV footage, the minor is seen lingering near the groom's family, who were carrying the cash bag.”

Further analysis of the CCTV footage suggests that the gang members may have equipped the minor with a headset, enabling them to communicate instructions covertly. This incident mirrors a previous one in February, where criminals targeted a marriage hall in Borivli West, escaping with jewellery and cash. Authorities suspect a connection between the two incidents, reinforcing the need for a comprehensive investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.