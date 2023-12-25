Mumbai: Fatal manja mishap claims constable’s life

Police also seized some manja from the spot and rushed Jadhav to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Kherwadi police are checking if the manja is of Chinese origin

Mumbai Police Constable, Sameer Jadhav

Police constable died on his way back home after completing double duty The deceased constable was attached to Dindoshi police station in Malad The Kherwadi police have commenced an investigation into this matter

A 37-year-old police constable died on his way back home after completing double duty when a manja used to fly kites entangled around his neck at Vakola bridge on Western Express Highway on Sunday, December 24, at around 5.30 pm. The deceased constable, Sameer Jadhav, was attached to Dindoshi police station in Malad. He was a resident of Worli’s BDD Chawl. The Kherwadi police have commenced an investigation into this matter, they are probing if the manja was of Chinese origin.

Speaking with mid-day, DCP Dikshit Gedam said, “We lost our Constable, Sameer Jadhav, in an incident. We are investigating whether Jadhav's death was caused by the manja or other reasons.”

"I received a call from a close friend, informing me that Sameer had been in an accident. With a heavy heart, I informed his wife about the accident. I also notified his parents, who reside in the village. He is survived by three kids," said Satish Morey, a neighbour.